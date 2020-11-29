Barbara Sterling Backman, passionate environmental activist, avid road tripper and compulsive joiner of committees and boards, has departed this earth at the age of 82. Raised in the Midwest, Barbara made her way east for grad school and never left. From early days leading the band as a majorette to later getting folks on the bandwagon of passive solar, windmills, anti-nuclear and recycling, Barbara enthusiastically embraced life and the joys it had to offer. On road trips to art museums, historical homes and gardens as well as destinations musical, touristic and off-the-beaten path, she was joined by neighbors, friends, her daughter and frequently, her beloved grand-dog, Mulligan. Isaiah 55:12 You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands. Predeceased by: Her son, Odin Porter Backman. Survived by: Her daughter, Autumn Sutherland of Canton, CT. Her brother, Richard (Barbara) Sterling of Downey, CA. Her sister, Carole Salman of Fort Collins, CO. Her brother, John (Karen Jeffrey) Sterling of Palos Park, IL. Cornell College (BA). Wesleyan University (MAT). University of Hartford (BSE). In lieu of calling hours, please send your cards, memories and anecdotes to: Autumn Sutherland, PO Box 1065, Canton, CT 06019. Memorial Donations may be made to Farmington River Watershed Association, 749 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury CT 06070 or at www.frwa.org. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store