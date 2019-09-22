Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church (Please go directly to the church)
63 Popieluszko Court
Hartford, CT
View Map
Barbara (Gregorczuk) Bartosiak, 61, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 36 years of Zbigniew Bartosiak, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Poland on June 27, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Wladyslaw and Halina (Czyzyk) Gregorczuk. Barbara and her husband settled in East Hartford in 1989 to raise their family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, baking and cleaning. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be forever missed by her husband Zbigniew; her two children, Adam J. Bartosiak of East Hartford and Kathy Gokey and husband Eric of Bristol and her adored grandson, Gregory Gokey. She is also survived by two sisters, Elzbieta Kasprowicz and husband Waldemar and Grazyna Gregorczuk and husband Andrzej, all of Mezenin, Poland, as well as many extended family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (September 24) at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 63 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. To share a memory of Barbara with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
