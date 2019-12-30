Home

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
254 Burritt St
Plantsville, CT
Barbara Belanger


1945 - 2019
Barbara Belanger Obituary
Barbara (Tarantino) Belanger, 74, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was the wife of Edgar Belanger. She was born March 27, 1945 in Meriden, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Grace (DiGuilio) Tarantino. She had been employed as a secretary for the Southington Board of Education for 35 years. She was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Steven Belanger and wife Samantha of Southington, Allison Donnelly and husband Kevin of Middletown; her three grandchildren, Aidan, Tristan and Kylan and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joanne Ascione. Barbara enjoyed going on cruises, reading, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. The Funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, 127 Washington Ave., #9, North Haven, CT 06473. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 30, 2019
