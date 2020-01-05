Home

Barbara Bowler, 79, of Ellington, CT passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born in Greenwich, CT to the late Dorothy (Miller) and William Baker. She was the loving wife to the late Raymond E. Bowler, Jr. She was an administrative assistant for ECHN for many years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; Debbie Moyer, Linda Herzog, Lloyd Torrey, William Torrey, John Thompson, Wendy Betterley, and Dana Thompson. She was predeceased by her sister as well as nieces Penny Norling, and Sue Fenton, and nephews Richard Thompson, and Robert Torrey. Barbara treasured the time she spent dining with friends and coworkers. She also enjoyed going to the gym three times every week. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, January 7th at 11:00 am for a graveside service at the Ellington Center Cemetery, 95 Maple Street, Ellington, CT. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hockanum Valley Community Council Inc., 27 Naek Rd., Vernon, CT 06066. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
