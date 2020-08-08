1/1
Barbara Byrd Walker
1940 - 2020
Barbara Byrd Walker, 80, of Hartford, CT, departed this life on July 25, 2020, at home with her family. She was born in Hartford April 4, 1940, the daughter of the late Morrell and Amelia (Byrd) Walker. She is survived by two sisters, Lorraine and her husband Edward Green of Bloomfield, and Beatrice Walker of Hartford. A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Walker family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
