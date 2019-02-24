Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Calusine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara "Bobbie" Calusine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara "Bobbie" Calusine Obituary
A celebration of the life of Barbara "Bobbie" (Wills) Calusine 83. Bobbie was called home into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2019, where she joined her husband Andrew. They were married for 63 years. She will be missed by her five children, Richard, Lorraine (Mark) Davenport, Jane Stine, Mark (Loreen) and Robert. She also leaves nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three siblings, Marla (Betty) Heim, Judith Okeson and Donald (Priscilla) Wills.She had been an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Windsor where she enjoyed singing in the choir.Her funeral was Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at her church with many friends and family attending. It truly was "well with her soul"
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.