A celebration of the life of Barbara "Bobbie" (Wills) Calusine 83. Bobbie was called home into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2019, where she joined her husband Andrew. They were married for 63 years. She will be missed by her five children, Richard, Lorraine (Mark) Davenport, Jane Stine, Mark (Loreen) and Robert. She also leaves nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three siblings, Marla (Betty) Heim, Judith Okeson and Donald (Priscilla) Wills.She had been an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Windsor where she enjoyed singing in the choir.Her funeral was Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at her church with many friends and family attending. It truly was "well with her soul" Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary