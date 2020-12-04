Barbara D. Cantor, 89, of Vernon, died on December 2, 2020, from the complications of Alzheimer's. Born in Rockville, on October 30, 1931, she was the daughter of Esther Weston and Elmer Doyle. Raised by her grandparents Frederick and Anna Schwalm, she enjoyed a secure and loving childhood in the midst of the Great Depression. She met the love of her life, her husband Solomon Cantor, during the Rockville High School senior year trip to Washington, D.C. In April, 1949, he sat down in the empty seat next to her on the train and they went on to spend the next 71 years together. Their relationship and marriage were daring, as intermarriages were exceedingly rare at that time. Originally baptized as a Lutheran, she became a member of the Congregational Church during World War II as part of her family's opposition to a pro-Nazi minister and converted to Judaism twenty-two years into her marriage. A woman of many talents, she could sew a Little Bo Peep costume, bake stollen, cook sauerbraten and make the lightest kneidlach you could want to eat. She was the editor and publisher of the B'nai Israel synagogue bulletin, ran her own business and kept an obsessively clean house. When her son attended private school in Providence, Rhode Island, she drove there and back on Fridays and Sundays to make sure he spent the weekend at home with the family. Barbara was known for her generosity. She hosted countless large family dinners and celebrations, seders, cocktail parties, dinner parties and barbecues. Over the years, she offered shelter to a number of people for weeks or months when they were between homes. As the owner of Daniel's Management, she gave customers a break on their bills, sometimes erasing them entirely, when that person was in need. She served as Vice President of the Vernon Junior Woman's Club, President of the B'nai Israel Sisterhood and as a member of the Board of Trustees of B'nai Israel. She is survived by her husband Solomon Cantor, her daughter and son-in-law Shari J. Cantor and Carl E. Taylor of West Hartford, her son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey Cantor and Connie Cox Cantor of Vernon, her grandson John W. Taylor III of West Hartford, her "adopted daughter" Pamela J. Covey of Philadelphia, her niece Kimberly Schutz of Enfield, who both worked for her and later cared for her before Barbara entered Woodlake at Tolland Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews, their children and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Louise Adams. The family wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at Woodlake at Tolland Health & Rehabilitation Center for their exemplary care for her, especially Jenny, Michelle and Andrea. Due to Covid precautions, the funeral will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or www.alz.org
For online condolences and guest book, please go to www.carmonfuneralhome.com