Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Lodge
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
the Lodge
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Barbara "Joyce" (Pobuda) Christensen, 72, of Manchester, wife of the late Howard K. Christensen, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL, daughter of the late Louis F. and Georgianna (Pollard) Pobuda, she lived in Windsor and Manchester all of her life. She was a devoted mother and realtor for Century 21 Reale Realtors in Manchester. She leaves a son Anders Christensen of Manchester; a sister Eileen A. Pobuda of LA, CA; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Henry Rosol; son in law Steve DiBella; nieces and nephews Kenneth and Kathy Rosol (also her goddaughter), Karen Rosol Rubera, Kristen Bohm, Robia and Jahan Rashid. Her family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10-11 am followed by a service at the Lodge, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Co. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019
