Barbara D. Schley


1943 - 2020
Barbara D. Schley Obituary
Barbara (Davis) Schley 76, of Windsor CT, entered into Eternal Rest, surrounded by loved ones at home on January 5, 2020. She was the youngest of 7 children born on November 3, 1943, in Hartford, CT. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter Chrystal Schley; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She retired from the Hartford Board of Education after 21 years of service as a paraprofessional and was a devoted member of New Hope Christian Ministries. Barbara is survived by her son Clifford Schley Jr, daughter Robyn Schley, long-time partner Louis Weaver-Bey, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Her viewing will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 am, and service to follow at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd, South Windsor CT. Memorial Flowers may be sent to All Faith Memorial Chapel. For online condolences, please visit allfaithmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
