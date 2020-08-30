Barbara D. Smith of New Britain peacefully passed away August 21, 2020. Born on November 20, 1944 in Hartford, Barbara was the first child of Ernest and Amelia Bagdon Drozdal and lived in Wethersfield most of her life. She attended local schools and spent summers at her grandparent's farm in Sunderland, MA. Barbara often reminisced about her times at the farm. After finishing Wethersfield High School in 1962, Barbara graduated St. Joseph's College as a Biology major in 1966, and earned her Master's Degree in Special Education from CCSU in 1984. In her career, she held teaching positions in Berlin, Bloomfield and Rocky Hill, and said her favorite teaching experience was in the Juvenile Detention Facility in Hartford. Barbara belonged to St. Joseph's College Alumnae Association, and was a charter member of The Ladies Auxiliary of the Wethersfield Vol. Fire Department. Barbara raised two children, Kathleen Smith Ferdon of Salt Lake City, and Michael T. Smith of San Francisco. She leaves her two grandsons, Andrew M. Ferdon and Zachary A. Ferdon, whom she adored. One of her greatest pleasures was traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. Barbara also leaves her sister, Millie Ploszay and husband Peter of Saybrook, sister-in-law Ingrid Drozdal of Willington, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Joseph Drozdal and is survived by her former husband, Michael R. Smith of Wethersfield. A funeral mass and graveside blessing will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Church of the Incarnation and Rose Hill Cemetary. Barbara's sweet spirit will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in her name to the CT Humane Society cthumane.org
Expressions of sympathy or remembrance may be made to rosehillmemorialpark.com