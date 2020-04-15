|
|
Barbara Louise (Weiner) Doviak, 73, of Coventry, CT, passed away unexpectedly on April 10th, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Norwich, CT, on Feb 27th, 1947, she was the beloved daughter of the late Mae (Standish) Weiner and Walter Weiner. She was raised and educated in Colchester CT, and later a graduate of Albertus Magnus College. Barbara was a beautiful soul who will never be forgotten. She taught everyone the importance of family and love. Barbara's warm heart would give anything she had to help her family and friends. Barbara loved her family more than anything and was happiest when she could spend her time around them. Family times with Barbara were filled with "Surprise Dishes" and her laughter. Christmas morning was especially Barbara's favorite time of year because everyone she loved gathered at her home. This was her time to shine and display how much she appreciated and loved us all. Barbara never failed to impress. Walking into her home Christmas morning, was like walking onto a Martha Stewart's Holiday set. Everything was perfectly decorated, the table was set, and the food presentation was immaculate. Barbara also showcased how much gift-giving was a true hobby for her. She outshined everyone with her amazing talent for gift wrapping. The detail and love that went into every package were so heartfelt. The countless hours spent wrapping every gift to perfection, knowing that it would be destroyed, in less than 5 seconds, says wonders about her. Barbara's heart overflowed with love and joy when she spent quality time with her granddaughter. They enjoyed miniature golf, shopping at the malls, Mystic Seaport, watching movies, and visiting the parks. Barbara loved to garden, she was a natural at putting together the most spectacular window boxes and planters, she just had a gift when it came to making spaces beautiful. Barbara also loved to spend time with her brother Rich and sister-in-law Darcie. She always looked forward to annual trips down South to visit their home. Barbara will be forever missed and remembered by her friends and family. She was a very devoted mother, sister, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Porter; son Damon Schuster and his wife Grace Schuster; granddaughter Skylar Schuster; brother Richard Weiner and his wife Darcie Weiner, and several nieces and nephews. Due to recent public health concerns, there will be no immediate services. A celebration of Barbara's life will be announced at a later date, so that her friends and family may attend. For those who wish, memorial donations in Barbara's memory can be made to directly help Companions Animal Rescue. https://www.ourcompanions.org/memorial-donations/ Our Companions P.O. Box 956 Manchester, CT 06045 P: (860) 242-9999
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020