Barbara (Benoit) Drost, 79, of Ellington, CT., loving wife for 35 years of Allen L. Drost died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Barbara was born on September 10, 1940 in Worcester, MA daughter of the late Louis and Beatrice (Rathbun) Benoit. She was raised in Worcester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Leicester H.S., Class of 1958. Barbara had lived in South Windsor, CT. and Washburn, ME before returning to Ellington, CT where she had resided for the part 12 years. Prior to her retirement in 1995, she was employed as a Bridal Consultant for Village Bridal for over 10 years. Barbara enjoyed reading, sewing and doing crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. In addition to her loving husband and best friend Allen, she is survived by her three children, Mark Kent of Anaheim, CA., Michael Kent and his partner Rise Levesque of Spenser, MA., and Christine Kent of Costa Mesa, CA., four step-children, Deborah Drost and her partner Jeff Clark of South Windsor, CT., Allen Drost Jr. and his wife Marci of Duluth, GA., Jeffrey Drost and his wife Cindy of Tolland, CT and Kevin Drost of East Hartford. Barbara leaves her nine loved and cherished grandchildren, Patricia (Kent) Haggerty, Nicole (Kent) Bessette, Michael Kent, Kayla (Baker) Kent, Elizabeth (Kent) Valdovino, Timothy Kent, Josiah Kent, Kevin Hammond and James Curtis and one step-grandchild, Ryan Drost and ten special great-grandchildren. Funeral services and burial in Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington, CT. will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, CT. Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4-B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com