Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Committal
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery,
Bristol., CT
Barbara E. Kurowski

Barbara E. Kurowski Obituary
Barbara Elaine (Gelbar) Kurowski, 85, of Bristol, wife of the late John M. Kurowski, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Barbara's life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 10:00 a.m., followed by committal services at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
