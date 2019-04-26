Barbara E. Schneider, 92, of Ellington and formerly of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Vernon, the daughter of the late Alfred and Emily (Ludwig) Schneider, Jr., she grew up and lived in Ellington and Vernon. She was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1944. Prior to her retirement in 1994, Barbara was employed as the office manager for Swiss Cleaners for 36 years. She was a longtime member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. Barbara enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida. She is survived by her sister, Ruth H. Schneider of Ellington and many cousins and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Arline Schneider, Leah Zahner, and Bertha Trueb. The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Norah's Place. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington. Funeral services will be held at the church on Tuesday, April 30th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, CT 06029. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary