Barbara E. Woznicki
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara E. (Michalek) Woznicki, 85, beloved wife of Arthur Woznicki for 63 years, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from advanced Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19. Born in Webster, Massachusetts in 1934, Barbara lived her adult life in Newington until the ravages of her advancing illness caused the need for full-time nursing care. Barbara led by example in teaching those who knew her the meaning of selfless love. She gave every bit of herself to her family. She loved each of them unconditionally and never expected anything in return. Even though her disease changed her brain, it was powerless to change Barbara's beautiful heart. Prior to her illness, if one were to ask Barbara about her proudest achievement, she would have undoubtedly said that it was raising her two children, Katherine and Steven. More recently, Barbara's happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family. Besides her loving husband, "Art," this included Katherine Crowley and her husband Michael of Kensington, her son Steven Woznicki and his wife Carol of Simsbury, her granddaughters, Tammy McLaughlin and husband Robert of Pensacola, FL, Kelly Schumacher and husband Justin of Burlington, Grace Woznicki of Simsbury and great-grandson Wesley Schumacher of Burlington. Earlier in her life, Barbara worked as the assistant director of personnel for G.Fox & Co. in Hartford. She also embraced her service as president of four chapters of the Legion of Mary in addition to being a devoted member of St. Mary Church in Newington. Funeral services and burial for Barbara will be private. "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast." Eph 2:8-9. "Heaven is awaiting its next saint." – Art Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting her family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 10, 2020
So sad to hear of Barbaras passing. Our deepest sympathy to Art and family.
Norman Zalucki
Friend
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of Barbaras family. We are neighbors for 30 years up the street and Ill always remember how wonderful she was to the children on Halloween. I also knew her from St Mary when I was the Director of Religious Education having to unlock the door for her and her Legion of Mary group every Tuesday! A warm a loving person, may she Rest In Peace.
Joan Guerrera
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy Art. Linda Isaacson French
Linda French
May 9, 2020
My condolences to Art and the family. Keep your fond memories close to your heart.
Florence Dickie
Teacher
May 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved