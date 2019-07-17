Barbara Lorraine (Riggott) Emond, 88, passed from this earth on June 17, 2019 at Tradition Hospital in Port St Lucie, Florida. Barbara was born on March 14, 1931 in Cromwell, CT to the late Merwin F. and Barbara (Krashan) Riggott, Sr. Barbara graduated from Middletown High School class of 1948, and was a member of the Westfield Grange #50, Inc., in Middletown, CT. Barbara enjoyed cooking, as well as playing her accordion and organ. She has lived in CT, NH, and most recently, Port St Lucie, FL. Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald C. Emond, one son, Donald B. Emond and wife Alice, two grand-daughters, Jennifer Perham and husband, David, Cheryl Wasik and husband, Richard, four great- grandchildren, three siblings, Kenneth Riggott, Sr. and wife Nancy, Ruth Ann Downer, Merwin F. Riggott Jr., and wife Patricia, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. A graveside service will follow at 12:00pm in Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West, 29 Hillside Road, Cromwell. At the request of the family, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019