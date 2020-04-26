|
Barbara G. Rose, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Daughter of the late A.J. and Grace Gilbert, she grew up in Windsor attending Windsor High School and graduating from Vermont College in 1947. Barbara and her late husband Walter were lifelong residents of Windsor, CT and lived a wonderful active life together into their late eighties. They were fortunate to have traveled the world on many adventures together. Barbara was a beloved character whose unique and delightful perspective was expressed in her artwork. She was a professional award winning artist and a member of Windsor's Pallet and Brush Club for over 50 years, painting at least one painting per week through most of her life. A story of Barbara's journey as an artist was featured in Yankee magazine. Her paintings decorate the walls of her many friends and relatives. Her artwork often spoke of the history of her beloved towns of Windsor and Groton Long Point. She played tennis and skied like a pro into her eighties. The full life that she and Walt lived together was an inspiration to those lucky enough to have known them. She will be missed by her family and others whose lives she touched. Her husband Walt passed away 5 years ago. She leaves behind her daughter Nancy Logan and her husband Dave, son Gilbert and his wife Cindy, son Douglas and his wife Donna; seven grandchildren: Serene, Rosemary, Doug, Luke, Brian, Steve, Alex and fifteen great grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date at Carmon Funeral home in Windsor, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020