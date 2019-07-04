Barbara DeMauro Gardner,78 of East Hartford, CT entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Hartford, CT on Nov 1, 1940 to Concetta (DiMauro) and Sebastian DeMauro. Barbara was predeceased by her mother and father, sister Nancy Manz, and companion Umberto (Al) Parente. She is survived by her sisters Tina Cosker and JoAnn Martyn and her husband Andy of Florida, her daughters Sherrian Porter and her fiance Ed Cruz of Phoenix, AZ and Lorene Gardner of Greenland, New Hampshire and their father Rodney Gardner. Her grandsons and their families, Daniel Todd Gardner of Wellington, Florida, Vincent Healy and June Zubek and their daughters Summer and Autumn of Norwich, CT, Richard Porter and Barbara Cote of Arizona and Nicholas Porter and his wife Jenn and their sons Calvin and Maxwell of Uncasville, CT, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Memorial services will be held at Mount St Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT on July 19, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion in Rockville, CT Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019