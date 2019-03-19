Barbara (Vosney) Goodrich, 76, of Plantsville, died Sunday (Mar, 17, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. The daughter of the late Anthony and Sophie (Vagail) Vosney she grew up in New Britain, and moved to Plantsville in 2003. She was employed as the Executive Director of the Connecticut Mortgage Bankers Association. A very active member of St. Andrews Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and as a reader.Barbara loved her job. She refused to retire and wanted to work forever she always said. Everyone that worked with her adored her. If she wasn't working, you could find her at Mohegan Sun playing poker. But her crowning achievement was loving her family. She was fierce in her endless support of her dearest children and grandchildren. No one gave the advice she did. Never judgmental, only the most loving and kind words of encouragement. She showed up to every event, celebration or trying time. She crossed oceans to hold them. She had the biggest heart of all.Barbara is survived by her beloved sister, Patricia Brainard of Plantsville, her daughter, Lacey Goodrich and her husband Ed Lutjens of So. Portland, ME; a sister-in-law Kathy Vosney of Colorado; 7 grandchildren, Elliot Nye, Toby Nye, Elizabeth Lutjens, Sophie Wolff Goodrich, Silas Wolff Goodrich, Stuart Wolff Goodrich and Johann; three great grandchildren Lulu, River and Hunter. She was predeceased by her son, Jamie Goodrich and her brother, Edward Vosney.Friends and family are invited to a Mass Friday (Mar. 22, 2019) at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostles Parish (St. Andrews Church) 396 Church St. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary