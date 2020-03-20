|
Barbara H. (Bochenek) Uterstaedt, 89, wife of the late Richard Uterstaedt, Sr., of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in New Britain on December 22, 1930 to the late Anthony and Helen (Gladski) Bochenek. Barbara is survived by two daughters, Robin Bogda and her husband Paul of Colchester, Nancy McMahon and her husband Sean of Newington, and her four grandchildren, Kayleigh and Cody Burghoff, Dakota and Keegan McMahon, along with her sister Florence Sollars and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Barbara was predeceased by her son Richard Uterstaedt, Jr. Barbara's family would like to thank the entire Bel Air Manor staff, nurses and aides for the wonderful care they had provided their mother during her illness. All services will be held privately at a later date. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory with Barbara's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2020