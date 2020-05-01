Barbara Helen Richardson, loving sister, aunt, and friend, passed away April 29, 2020 resulting from the COVID-19 virus. Barbara was a native and lifelong resident of Bristol and member of Saint Joseph's Church. She was born September 8, 1922, the daughter of the late Milton C. and Evelyn G. (Large) Richardson. Barbara was a graduate of Bristol High School. She was last employed by UTC as a secretary retiring in 1987, having worked at both the Turbo Power & Marine Division (Farmington), and, Pratt & Whitney Division (East Hartford). Ms. Richardson was a trained and accomplished singer, performing with the Hartford Symphony Chorale including a performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, as well as in solo concerts at the Hartford School of Music. She was a former member of both the Saint Joseph Cathedral Choir in Hartford, and, the Saint Joseph's Church Choir in Bristol, where she was both a cantor and soloist, performing "O Holy Night" at several Christmas midnight masses. Locally, she was a charter member of the Bristol Choral Society, member of the Plainville Choral Society, and sang with the former New Departure Concert Band. She also performed in local musical variety shows including the annual events sponsored by St. Matthew's Church and the Bristol Boy's Club 'OM' Shows, and, was a frequent soloist at area weddings and funerals. In addition to her music, Barbara also enjoyed traveling to the Connecticut shore and Lake Winnipesaukee, always enjoying the beach and swimming. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Richardson Nypert currently at The Pines at Bristol, her nephew Stephen Nypert of Oakville, CT, three great nieces, Melissa Nypert Shelley and Kristen Nypert Arroyo of Southern California, and, Godchild Erin Nypert Roberts of Redditch, UK. She also leaves cousins Mary Anne (Gerzanick) Liebowitz of Flagstaff, AZ, Mary Lou Spofford of New London, New Hampshire, as well as many close friends including the Howley family and her friends at Countryside Manor. We thank the staff of Countryside Manor of Bristol for their care of Barbara over the last three years. Given today's circumstances, a Mass celebrating Barbara's life will be held in the future. Services will be for immediate family. Thanks to all family and friends for your prayers. Donations may be given to Saint Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Barbara's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.