Barbara Hutton died at Masonic Village in Sewickley PA May 29 2020. As a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of West Hartford CT she served as trustee, deacon and elder. Barbara and Walter, her husband of 66 years, were leaders in another Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo before moving to Simsbury in 1970. Born to Walter Gresham and Juliet Tiger Murphy on June 3,1921 in Peapack, NJ, Barbara graduated from Bernards High School and studied merchandising at Drexel Institute in Philadelphia where she met and later married Walter Pandrich Hutton, Jr January 26 1946. Walter died March 25 2012. Also predeceased are her son Robert Thomas Hutton (Ann Marie Quirion) in 2007 and Barbara's younger brother William Murphy in 2015. Mrs. Hutton worked as Director of Volunteer Services at Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo and New Britain General Hospital. Barbara tailored coats, suits, hats for herself and clothing for her children. For five years she and a friend created and sold hand-made sweaters all over the country. She knitted scarves, hats and gloves at Christmas for children in need and prayer shawls for the church outreach ministry. Surviving are one daughter, Susan E (Robert) Vande Kappelle of Coraopolis, PA and two sons, Walter P Hutton III of Windsor, CO and William H (Gerry) Hutton of Prescott Valley AZ. Barbara stayed connected with grandchildren Peter Vande Kappelle, Sara Vande Kappelle, Darren Hutton, Todd Hutton, Kim Jackson, Kevin Hutton, Cora Smith and thirteen great-grandchildren. Barbara's ashes will join her husband's in the memorial garden of Westminster Presbyterian Church of West Hartford. If you were touched by the life of this woman, give your heart to God and others as she did.



