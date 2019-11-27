Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Poitras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara I. Poitras


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara I. Poitras Obituary
Barbara (Madsen) Poitras, 88, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of 52 years to the late Louis "Louie" Poitras, entered into eternal rest at Evergreen Healthcare on Friday, November 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Flannery) Madsen, she born in Hartford on February 5, 1931. Barbara was employed by Travelers Insurance for over 13 years. In her free time, she loved to shop. Barbara was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Her family would like to thank the nursing staff and CNAs of Evergreen on Maple Lane for their compassion, love and understanding and exceptional care of Barbara. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ellie Puchkoris and her husband Tony of Enfield; her son, Steven F. Poitras and his wife, Christine of Suffield; three grandchildren, Amber Majka and her husband, Derek of Charlotte, NC; Jesse Maciolek of Enfield and Chanel Marie Poitras of Suffield; her step grandchildren, Mark, Kevin, Christopher and Clairessa Chaput; her great grandchildren, Seth, Ethan, Zoe, Elijah, and Joshua Maciolek, and Sadie and Aiden Chaput; her special friend, Mike Maciolek, and her beloved pet, Doc. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -