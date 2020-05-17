Barbara J. (Decker) Aucoin of Hudson, MA, wife of Jean A. Aucoin passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 after an eight year battle with kidney failure. Barbara was born in Danbury, CT on December 15, 1952 to the late Wilfred Decker, Sr. and Nancy K. Decker. After graduating from Danbury High School Barbara moved to Bristol, CT where she met and later married her husband Jean. In addition to her husband Barbara is survived by her children Jennifer Aucoin of ME, Lisa Aucoin of Waltham,MA, Amy (John) Ryan of Waltham, MA and Michael(Meghan) Aucoin of Hudson, MA, and her three grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Kathy (Herbert) Weber of Waterbury, CT, Nancy Decker of Manchester, CT, Patti Decker (Joseph Gorczyca) of New Britain, CT and Mary Botticello (Henry) of Sterling, MA, her brother Wilfred Decker, Jr. of Bristol, CT, her aunt Amy Norton of Harwinton, CT and many neices, nephews, and cousins. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. The Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara J. Aucoin to the National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, New York 10016.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.