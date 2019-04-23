Barbara J. (Barton) Camilleri, 89, of Berlin, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Camilleri, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home. Born in New Milford, she was the daughter of the late Royal and Delphine (Pomeroy) Barton, and was a West Hartford resident for many years before moving to Berlin in 2008. She was a graduate of New Milford High School, Class of 1948, and a graduate of Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Barbara worked at Hartford Hospital, Newington Children's Hospital, and retired from Avery Heights Nursing Home in Hartford after 40 years of service. Barbara is survived by her loving family; four sons, Mark Camilleri of Manchester, Brian Camilleri and his wife, Deborah of Simsbury, David Camilleri and his wife, Sheila of Canton, and Jason Camilleri and his wife, Heather of Farmington; her daughter, Karen Cyr and her husband, Dave of Berlin; and her five grandchildren whom she adored, Emily, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Michael, and Sebastian. She also leaves a sister, Sabra Jairam of Farmington. Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Priscilla DelCiampo. Barbara loved being a nurse and dedicated her life to taking care of others. She loved new unplanned adventures, like jumping in the car and just "following her nose". She enjoyed dining in new places and to double down at the blackjack table. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with family and her lifelong friends Bertha, Fred, Katie, and Ed. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her devoted, loving, and selfless caregiver Precious Mensah Opoku, for her wonderful care, patience, and compassion over the last two years. Also, special thanks to Dr. Frances Gurtman and Dr. Camille Alvarado for their exceptional care and guidance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church Friday morning. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary