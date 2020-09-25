Barbara J. (Bilodeau) Charamut, 83, of Newington, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Charamut for 63 years. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Norman and Marie Jeanne (Guilmette) Bilodeau, she was a longtime Newington resident and most recently resided in Farmington. Barbara was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington and a former President of their Ladies Guild. She was also former Presidents of the Band Boosters Club of Newington High School, The Berlin Bucks and Does Square Dancing Club and the Newington Senior Club. She was a member of the Singing Seniors in Newington and could easily recite the words to all the songs. She enjoyed traveling and cruising with her family as well as playing games, especially cards. Visiting Barbara meant you would be offered a meal and would see her decorating for any upcoming holiday. Along with her husband, she leaves her son Douglas Charamut and his wife Dale of Kittery, ME, her three grandchildren, Bryan, Stefanie and Shaun Mills and her great grandson Brayden Mills. She also leaves her brother Norman Bilodeau and his wife Rosita of Old Saybrook. She was predeceased by her son David Charamut and daughter Deborah Mills. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 27th, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Her funeral service will begin on Monday, Sept. 28th, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. Capacity restrictions, face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. She will be laid to rest beside her son David in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.