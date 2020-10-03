Barbara Jean (Prachniak) DeDual, 64, of Cape Coral, FL, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on May 4, 1956 of the late Edward J. Prachniak and Louise (Damato) Prachniak. She was a 1974 Graduate of South Catholic High School in Hartford and worked as a secretary in a law office. She is survived by her husband, Raymond DeDual, a daughter, Jennifer Murdza, a son, James Kniss Jr. and 3 grandsons, Cameron, Jordan and Adrian Velez; a niece and 2 nephews. Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by a brother, Dennis Prachniak in 2012. A graveside service and burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, section 32 in Hartford on October 6th at 2pm.



