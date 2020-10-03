1/
Barbara J. DeDual
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean (Prachniak) DeDual, 64, of Cape Coral, FL, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on May 4, 1956 of the late Edward J. Prachniak and Louise (Damato) Prachniak. She was a 1974 Graduate of South Catholic High School in Hartford and worked as a secretary in a law office. She is survived by her husband, Raymond DeDual, a daughter, Jennifer Murdza, a son, James Kniss Jr. and 3 grandsons, Cameron, Jordan and Adrian Velez; a niece and 2 nephews. Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by a brother, Dennis Prachniak in 2012. A graveside service and burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, section 32 in Hartford on October 6th at 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved