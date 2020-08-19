1/1
Barbara J. Farrand
Barbara J. (McConville) Farrand, 62, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home with her son by her side. Born in Manchester, she is the daughter of Barbara (Black) McConville and the late Richard McConville. She spent most of her youth in Seymour before moving to Manchester. Barbara was the CFO for Silktown Roofing, Inc., where she worked for 34 years. She will be deeply missed and will be remembered as a kind, loving and giving person that really enjoyed helping others as often as she could. In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her son John V. Farrand Jr. of MI, two brothers; Richard McConville of PA, John McConville and his wife Joan of Clinton, three sisters; Patricia Duff and her husband Thomas of Manchester, Kathleen McConville and her companion Robert Corso of Colchester, Maureen Damaschi and her husband Mark of East Hartford, and eleven nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Maryland Ferretti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Assumption, 27 South Adams St., Manchester. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Friends may call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 18, 2020
Kris and I were devastated to hear of Barb's passing. We have such fond memories of her from when she and I were little, and Barb was someone we looked up to. Our prayers are with John, Jr. and the rest of her family and friends as they mourn this great loss. ❤

Trisha and Kris Stotler
Cousins of John Sr.
Vienna, Va.
Trisha Stotler
August 18, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to John Jr. and the entire McConville family. Barb will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. She was a very funny and lighthearted person. She always had a joke to tell (most of which she heard first from John Jr and wanted to pass on to us for a good laugh.) She was deeply caring and always willing to lend a helping hand. She would always light up with joy when she mentioned her family. Silktown will not be the same without you, Barb. You will be deeply missed. May you rest in peace and watch over all of us. It was a pleasure knowing you & learning from you. God bless your family as they grieve for your loss. May they find comfort & strength during this difficult time.
Jessica Johnston
Coworker
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Chambers
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Barb.... Sending our deepest and my heartfelt sympathies to John and all the family.... I will miss Barb so much - we've got so many great memories of high school, reunions and friendship visits .... She was a beautiful person - so kind and caring .... Thoughts and Prayers to all the family.
Linda Thurston Gannon
Friend
August 18, 2020
I was a MHS 1976 classmate of Barbara. She was always known to be sweet, caring and soft spoken. I again met up with her in the past 5 years and she was as pure then as I remembered her in high school. Barbara will be missed.
Diane White Steullet
Friend
