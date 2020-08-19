Sending my deepest condolences to John Jr. and the entire McConville family. Barb will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. She was a very funny and lighthearted person. She always had a joke to tell (most of which she heard first from John Jr and wanted to pass on to us for a good laugh.) She was deeply caring and always willing to lend a helping hand. She would always light up with joy when she mentioned her family. Silktown will not be the same without you, Barb. You will be deeply missed. May you rest in peace and watch over all of us. It was a pleasure knowing you & learning from you. God bless your family as they grieve for your loss. May they find comfort & strength during this difficult time.

Jessica Johnston

Coworker