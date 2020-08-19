Barbara J. (McConville) Farrand, 62, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home with her son by her side. Born in Manchester, she is the daughter of Barbara (Black) McConville and the late Richard McConville. She spent most of her youth in Seymour before moving to Manchester. Barbara was the CFO for Silktown Roofing, Inc., where she worked for 34 years. She will be deeply missed and will be remembered as a kind, loving and giving person that really enjoyed helping others as often as she could. In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her son John V. Farrand Jr. of MI, two brothers; Richard McConville of PA, John McConville and his wife Joan of Clinton, three sisters; Patricia Duff and her husband Thomas of Manchester, Kathleen McConville and her companion Robert Corso of Colchester, Maureen Damaschi and her husband Mark of East Hartford, and eleven nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Maryland Ferretti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Assumption, 27 South Adams St., Manchester. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Friends may call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com