Barbara Jane (Shafer) Ginden passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020. The adored only child of Blanche (Trotsky) and Louis Shafer, she was born in New Haven on April 12, 1934. In 1955 Barbara met and married Elliot Ginden and together they built a home and family filled with love and laughter that lasted for 62 years. They raised their two sons in West Hartford. When her boys were older she worked for Society for Savings for over 20 years. Barbara will be remembered for her quick wit, generosity of spirit and, most importantly, her love for her family and friends. She maintained long friendships and her fun, outgoing personality earned her fans wherever she went. Barbara is survived by her son David (Sheri) of West Hartford, and son Robert (Peggy) of Amston. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Mathew (Victoria), Benjamin and Jacob Ginden, granddaughter Blair Pintavalle (Jack), and her great-grandson Lucas Ginden. A private graveside service was held recently, followed by a virtual, online Shiva that allowed family and friends to celebrate Barbara's life and legacy. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2020