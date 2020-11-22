1/1
Barbara J. Junokas
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. (Olander) Junokas, 69, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Michael J. and Alexandria (Thomas) Olander, and lived in Wethersfield and Newington most of her life. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church and a member of their Women's Club. Barbara also worked in the church rectory and at IPC in Newington as a Quality Control Supervisor. She had a special bond with animals and loved her rescue dogs and making shelters for feral cats. She took loving care of her garden and treasured outdoor gatherings in the backyard with the Olander, Luszczak, and Conashevick families. Barbara is survived by two daughters, Jennifer A. Young and her husband Joseph of Rocky Hill, and Nora A. Mckosky and her husband Marc of Portland; three grandsons, Joseph M. Young, Jr., Drew and Benjamin Mckosky; her uncle and aunt Thomas and Jody Olander of Wethersfield; her in-laws Jack, Gloria, Joel and Cecilia Junokas; and her many loved nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by Richard Junokas and her grandparents Michael S. and Nora (Knapp) Olander and Peter and Sadie (Popolowski) Thomas. The family will notify loved ones when a future service is scheduled. Memorial donations can be made to the Protectors of Animals. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved