Barbara J. (Olander) Junokas, 69, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Michael J. and Alexandria (Thomas) Olander, and lived in Wethersfield and Newington most of her life. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church and a member of their Women's Club. Barbara also worked in the church rectory and at IPC in Newington as a Quality Control Supervisor. She had a special bond with animals and loved her rescue dogs and making shelters for feral cats. She took loving care of her garden and treasured outdoor gatherings in the backyard with the Olander, Luszczak, and Conashevick families. Barbara is survived by two daughters, Jennifer A. Young and her husband Joseph of Rocky Hill, and Nora A. Mckosky and her husband Marc of Portland; three grandsons, Joseph M. Young, Jr., Drew and Benjamin Mckosky; her uncle and aunt Thomas and Jody Olander of Wethersfield; her in-laws Jack, Gloria, Joel and Cecilia Junokas; and her many loved nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by Richard Junokas and her grandparents Michael S. and Nora (Knapp) Olander and Peter and Sadie (Popolowski) Thomas. The family will notify loved ones when a future service is scheduled. Memorial donations can be made to the Protectors of Animals. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com