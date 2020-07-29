1/1
Barbara J. Martell
Barbara J. Martell, 72, passed away peacefully at the Reservoir in West Hartford on Sunday, June 21st. Barbara's cheerful, carefree attitude and comical personality always held our smiles captive in anticipation of her amazing ability to make us laugh. Barbara leaves her brothers, Michael Martell (Theresa) of Oxford, CT and Paul Martell (Lori) of East Haddam, CT and her sister Michele Brown (David) of New Britain, CT. She was pre-deceased by her parents Lorenzo and Barbara Martell. Burial will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
