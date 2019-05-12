Barbara J. Miselis, 97, of West Hartford, widow of Chester J. Miselis, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Meriden, the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia Toman, she was one of seven children and graduated from Meriden High School. Barbara and Chester met during World War II, married, and initially lived in Bremerton, WA, where he was stationed. After the war, the couple moved to Brooklyn, NY where they began to raise a family. They then moved to Bristol and eventually settled in West Hartford in 1964. Chester predeceased her in 1978. Barbara was a communicant at St. Thomas the Apostle for many years. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed cooking and planting flowers around her house. Barbara is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, James and Meri Miselis of Glastonbury, Robert and Judy Miselis of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Peter and Mary Miselis of Port Washington, NY; seven grandchildren, Ashley Thompson, Robert Miselis, Brooke Miselis, Tyler Miselis, Joseph Miselis, Leigh Miselis, and Karlyn Mott; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St., West Hartford. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Calling hours will be Thursday one hour prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , . For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorndmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019