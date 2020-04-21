Home

Barbara J. Smith Obituary
Barbara J. Smith of Hartford, CT, 60, loving wife of Verley Smith was called to her eternal peace on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St Francis Hospital. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M., at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; followed by a private interment, live streaming of the service will be available on the website, starting at 11:00A.M. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
