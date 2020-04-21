|
|
Barbara J. Smith of Hartford, CT, 60, loving wife of Verley Smith was called to her eternal peace on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St Francis Hospital. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M., at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; followed by a private interment, live streaming of the service will be available on the website, starting at 11:00A.M. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020