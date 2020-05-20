Barbara Whirty passed away May 16, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. Barbara was born on January 4, 1933 to William and Florence (Anton) Descault in Hartford, CT. Barbara lived most of her life in Canton, CT where she raised her four children: William Whirty of Fort Collins CO, Diane (Whirty) Biega and her husband David of Canton, Stephen Whirty of Farmington and also Kevin Reichler of Avon whom she loved as a son. She also leaves her loving companion of many years William Graffman who will miss her dearly. She resided her last years in Avon, first at Whispering Pines and then at Avon Health Care. Barbara had a wonderful love of life, a beautiful smile and a kind personality. Any room would light up when she entered. Her greatest trait was her generosity. Barbara went out of her way to put others before herself. She was a tremendous friend to all that had the privilege to know her. She had a big heart that was felt by all. She will be missed by many. Barbara worked for the USPS followed by Allstate Insurance Company for many years. She was involved and volunteered with many organizations including being a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout Den Leader, member of the Canton Firehouse Women's Auxiliary, member of the PTOS Italian American Club of Avon, Red Hat Society member and parishioner at St. Ann's Church of Avon CT. She was predeceased by her son David Whirty and her daughter-in-law Linda Reichler. She leaves her sister Patricia and Salvatore Scalise of Cheyanne Wyoming. She leaves her grandchildren Niomi Pfohl, Bethany Whirty, Ehren Whirty, Blake Wallin, Seth Biega, Nathan Biega, Grace Biega, Tyler Whirty, Olivia Whirty, Justin Reichler, Nicole Kenyon and Nina Roys as well as eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A graveside burial will be private and at the discretion of the family. When it is safe again, a celebration of life will be held. We would like to thank the courageous doctors and nurses that are fighting this horrid virus for their unwavering care of our mother. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.