Barbara J. Wilk
Barbara (Mierzejewski) Wilk, 83, of Kensington, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Wilk. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Stanley and Jean (Reut) Mierzejewski, she lived in New Britain and Kensington most of her life. Barbara was a young 83 and was employed with the Town of Plainville until this past March. She enjoyed casino trips, shopping and going out dancing with her friends. She was also a member of the Elks club in New Britain. She had a generous and giving nature and was loved by all who knew her. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her three children, Maureen LaBella and her husband Joseph of Colchester, David Wilk of Kensington, and Michael Wilk and his wife Michelle of Portland, and four grandchildren, Krista and Caitlyn LaBella and McKenzie and McKayla Wilk. She also leaves her brother Stanley Mierzejewski and his wife Lisa of Berlin, her longtime partner Sal Rubino of Kensington, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her son Robert Wilk and her brother Richard Mierzejewski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest following the mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain is serving her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 4, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Barbara. My husband and I enjoyed every minute with her. I will miss her dearly and our evening talks, dancing and dinners. Her and Sal are our best friends. She had the biggest heart and will be missed by all who knew her. Our hearts and prayers are with you all in this time of sadness.
Rest my dear friend and know that we all will miss you.
Our love and prayers.
Jerry and Kerrie Palomba
Kerrie gold
Friend
November 4, 2020
barb's family & sal , i am so sad to hear of barb' s passing. at town hall or any party we would be at she would always light up and smile when i would yell to her "Where Is She". barb would come over and hug me. i ll never forget that smile. my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. until we hug again.
dominick moschini
