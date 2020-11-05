Barbara (Mierzejewski) Wilk, 83, of Kensington, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Wilk. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Stanley and Jean (Reut) Mierzejewski, she lived in New Britain and Kensington most of her life. Barbara was a young 83 and was employed with the Town of Plainville until this past March. She enjoyed casino trips, shopping and going out dancing with her friends. She was also a member of the Elks club in New Britain. She had a generous and giving nature and was loved by all who knew her. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her three children, Maureen LaBella and her husband Joseph of Colchester, David Wilk of Kensington, and Michael Wilk and his wife Michelle of Portland, and four grandchildren, Krista and Caitlyn LaBella and McKenzie and McKayla Wilk. She also leaves her brother Stanley Mierzejewski and his wife Lisa of Berlin, her longtime partner Sal Rubino of Kensington, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her son Robert Wilk and her brother Richard Mierzejewski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest following the mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain is serving her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.