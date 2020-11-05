We are so sorry for the loss of Barbara. My husband and I enjoyed every minute with her. I will miss her dearly and our evening talks, dancing and dinners. Her and Sal are our best friends. She had the biggest heart and will be missed by all who knew her. Our hearts and prayers are with you all in this time of sadness.

Rest my dear friend and know that we all will miss you.

Our love and prayers.

Jerry and Kerrie Palomba

Kerrie gold

Friend