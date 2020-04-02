|
Barbara Jane Dickinson, 90, of the Hazardville section of Enfield, beloved wife of Robert S. Dickinson, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Stafford, CT on July 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Kathryn (Locke) Thompson and was a lifelong resident of Hazardville. Bobbie had a lovely home in Vermont for forty years and enjoyed entertaining family and friends there. She was also fond of the beach and shared summer vacations with her family at Hawk's Nest Beach, CT, and Old Orchard Beach, ME. She was an avid reader and prolific writer who always knew what to say in any event. Besides her beloved husband Robert, she leaves 2 loving daughters, Donna Gilbert and her husband Steven of Suffield, and Jayne Underwood and her husband William of Las Vegas, NV; 2 granddaughters, Sarah Malatesta and her husband Nino, and Mariah Dyer and her husband Bryce; and 2 great-grandchildren, Kellen Garvey and Lillian Jayne Malatesta. Donations in her memory may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc. at https://www.ygrr.org/. Due to the current public health crisis, a graveside service will be held in the future at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Hampden, MA. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020