PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Barbara Dixon, 87, of Berlin, widow of Donald K. Dixon, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on June 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in New Britain on July 25, 1931, daughter of the late Harold and Agnes (Munson) Whitney. Barbara was a Berlin resident since 1953. She was a member of St. Paul Church, the Ladies Guild, Red Hat Society, AARP, and volunteered for 55 alive driving class and the Friends of the Berlin Peck Library. She was very active at the Berlin Senior Center. In 2000, she had been recognized in the Berlin Citizen for her years of volunteer service. Barbara was an avid reader, quilt maker, puzzler, and enjoyed her trips to the casino. Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses, Sharon and Mel Busler of Lakeland, FL, Janet and John Roman of Kensington, Maureen and Craig Cooney of Plantsville, Donald and Lisa Dixon of Southington, Susan and Dale Mabee of Flanders, NJ, and Richard Dixon of Kensington; grandchildren, Dennis and Carolyn Roman, Joseph, Matthew and Angela Sito, Randy Richardson and Ryan Dixon; great-grandchildren, Sherman Williams and Scarlett Houghton; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Donald, she was predeceased by her daughter Lynne Dixon, grandson Christopher Roman and her sister Shirley DeLoy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 24th at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Berlin, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church. Burial will follow in West Lane Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours will be held on Sunday June 23rd from 3-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Hospital for Special Care Foundation, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053 or online at hfsc.org/donation. Please share a memory of Barbara with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019
