Barbara Jean Lindsey, 80, of Hartford, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in New York, NY on January 28, 1940, daughter of the late Lola D. Black, she was raised in Atlantic City, NJ and had lived in Windsor for many years before moving to Hartford 20 years ago. Barbara worked as a nurse for many years and later returned to school at the University of Massachusetts where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in public health. Barbara worked as a nurse at Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington for 18 years until her retirement in 1999. Barbara was very creative and enjoyed painting and writing poetry and published several of her works. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, spending time in the outdoors, listening to her favorite music and dancing. Most of all, she loved being with her friends and family especially her two sons. She leaves two sons, Kevin Smith of Windsor and Eric T. King and his wife Chris of East Hartford. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 5-6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
