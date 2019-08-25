Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Barbara Jeanne Shaffer-Bengston Obituary
On August 22, 2019 at the age of 66 Barbara Jeanne Shaffer-Bengston made her journey to heaven. Barbara was predeceased by her father Harry Shaffer, her beloved mother Aneysa Bristol "Gramma Gum" and Francis Bristol "Grampa Fix It". She is now reunited with her brother David Shaffer who was married to Margie Shaffer. She is also predeceased by her half sister Lois. Barbara was the proud mother of three children, Aneysa Bengston, Sherry Hill married to Robert Hill, and Scott Bengston married to Vicki Bengston. She was a prouder Grandmother to seven grandchildren, Guy, Larissa, Pierce, Bethany, Zachary, Emma and Kaela. And even prouder Great Grandmother of two great grandchildren, Robert and Delilah. Barbara will be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Mitzi. Barbara graduated with a Masters Degree in Theology from Andover Newton College. She was an Associate Member of the Sisters of Mercy. Was a dedicated member of the Burlington Congregational Church where she delighted in playing bells. As an Ordained Minister she recently retired from Vitas as a Board Certified Hospice Chaplain. This was her calling and she was devoted to this ministry. Her compassionate heart and caring ways touched the lives of many. Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 4:00-7:00 with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm at Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main Street, Unionville, CT 06085. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Barbara can be made to The Vitas Community Connection at The Vitas Community Connection.Org or mailed to The Vitas Community Connection C/O Vitas at 199 Park Road Ext., Middlebury, CT 06762 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
