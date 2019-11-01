Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Belzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan Belzer


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Joan Belzer Obituary
Barbara Joan Bloom Belzer, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and dear friend, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was 69 years of age. A resident of Glastonbury, CT, Barbara was born on March 17, 1950, in Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Sidney Bernard 'Pops' Bloom and Yita (nee) Ravich 'Nannie' Bloom. Raised in Windsor, CT, she received her teaching degree from Southern Connecticut State University and dedicated 47 years of her life to the Windsor, CT school system and John F. Kennedy Elementary School, including 41 years as an elementary school teacher, and, in most recent years, continuing as a valued tutor. It is an understatement to say Barbara greatly impacted the lives of countless students and teachers during her tenure. Barbara lived for being a mother and, most especially, a grandmother. She supported her two daughters in endless sports games, recitals and life endeavors. Her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren, truly taking advantage of her Amazon Prime account. 'Barb' loved quality time with her 'family' of teachers, including annual visits to Abbott's. Her favorite color was green, as her birthday was on St. Patrick's Day. She took great joy every year in bringing green bagels to the teacher's lounge for her colleagues. She loved Words with Friends and Yahtzee, court shows, good sashimi and light contemporary music stations. Barbara leaves behind two daughters, Jennifer Ruth Belzer, and Dr. Lisa Michelle Belzer Salinas and her husband, Dr. Adrian Salinas. She is also lovingly survived by her two grandchildren, Adrian 'Adry' Sidney Bernard Salinas Belzer and Liliana 'Lily' Josefina Salinas Belzer, as well as two granddogs, Phoebe Belzer and Lucy Salinas. She is also survived by her supportive brother David Bloom and wife Cathy and family of Marlborough and loving sister, Marlene Bloom Slowenski of Hartford and family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, November 3, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095, followed by burial at Hartford Mutual Cemetery, East Granby, CT. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Barbara's name to the Connecticut Education Foundation, ? Tom Nicholas, 21 Oak Street, Suite 500, Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now