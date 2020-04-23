|
|
Barbara Joan Dalo (Wendrychowicz) 83, of Rocky Hill, died peacefully with family around her on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in 1936, she graduated from Portland High School in 1954. She met her husband Vincent Dalo at a Friendly's Ice Cream store in Rocky Hill when they were in high school. They married in 1958 when he returned from the service. They lived in Cromwell where Barb kept a happy family household. Along with raising four children, she was active in St. John's Church Cromwell belonging to the Guild and teaching CCD classes. She was a Cub Scout troop leader and accompanied children on many field trips. After the children were grown, Barb went back to work as a hairdresser. She opened her own salon "Barb's Beauty Corner" in Rocky Hill that she operated for 34 years. She touched the hearts of so many clients. Barb and Vinnie enjoyed their second home in Cape Cod MA. There were many happy family gatherings along with boating, riding their Jeep on the sand dunes and biking. Barb would swim and walk the beach collecting sea glass for hours. On flea market days she would look for wooden ducks and green bottles to decorate the house. Barb was born on July 3, 1936, to the late Frank and Loretta Wendrychowicz. Barb is predeceased by her brother Walter and survived by her brother Richard from Middletown and his wife Janice. She leaves behind the love of her life for 63 years, Vincent Dalo, sons William (predeceased), Robert and his wife Susan of Rocky Hill, Jay and his wife Johanne of Durham and daughter Diane Dalo of Rocky Hill. Along with her children, she leaves behind six grandchildren Katharine, Sarah, Josephine, Jonathan, Joshua, and Ellen. Barb will be remembered for her smile, easy-going spirit, dancing and singing to the end. There will be a celebration of life at a later time to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020