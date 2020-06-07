Barbara Drost, 93, of Vernon passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Bernnard and Emma Diedert in Heiligenroth Germany. She met the love of her life John F Drost in Germany and emigrated to the US and married in 1964. Barbara was a homemaker and her love was gardening by successfully growing her plants from seeds in her home and later planting them in her garden. Barbara is survived by her loving son John and his wife Lee Anne of Vernon. She is also survived by her grandchildren John William Drost and Sarah Elizabeth Drost. In Germany, Barbara is also survived by her siblings Magdalene, Rudolf, and Erich. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2001 and her siblings Ursula and Josef. Funeral Services will be private . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to Boy Scout Troop 2020, 53 Marjorie Lane Vernon, CT. . For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.