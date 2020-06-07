Barbara K. Drost
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Drost, 93, of Vernon passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Bernnard and Emma Diedert in Heiligenroth Germany. She met the love of her life John F Drost in Germany and emigrated to the US and married in 1964. Barbara was a homemaker and her love was gardening by successfully growing her plants from seeds in her home and later planting them in her garden. Barbara is survived by her loving son John and his wife Lee Anne of Vernon. She is also survived by her grandchildren John William Drost and Sarah Elizabeth Drost. In Germany, Barbara is also survived by her siblings Magdalene, Rudolf, and Erich. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2001 and her siblings Ursula and Josef. Funeral Services will be private . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to Boy Scout Troop 2020, 53 Marjorie Lane Vernon, CT. . For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved