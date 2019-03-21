Barbara Lois Johnson, 98, of Hartford, CT, was called home peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT on March 12, 1920, she was the daughter of Robert and Alvah Nelson Johnson. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High school and was employed at R. Kolodny Company until it closed. She then became an Executive Secretary at Pratt and Whitney where she retired. Barbara was an active member of Union Baptist Church of Hartford where she served faithfully in a number of capacities. She also served as Executive Secretary of the American Tennis Association and was very active with Special Olympics. Barbara is survived by a son, Edward Johnson, two siblings, Pearl Johnson Dash and Christopher Allyn Johnson along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service and reception will be held at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main Street in Hartford on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00PM, with calling hours beginning at 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Johnson family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary