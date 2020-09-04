1/1
Barbara L. Lang
Barbara Louise Lang, 68, formerly of Glastonbury and West Hartford, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara leaves behind her best friend of over 50 years, Mark; daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Carlos, daughter Siana and her partner David, son Maxwell and his partner Lauren, daughter Margaret and her partner Andrew, stepson Frank and his partner Daisy. Grandchildren Keating, Eva, Ethan, Ronan, Irie, Maddox, Ruby, and Cecelia. She will be greatly missed by her siblings, extended family across New England, and good friends around the world. After an early love of cooking and hospitality, Barbara went on to found and co-own Harry's Pizza for 30 years. Barb wasn't always the easiest to handle but she was never boring. She enjoyed traveling, antiquing, reading, live music, and art. She was unfailingly generous, with both her friendship and her opinions. She was honest and funny and loud and empathetic. She let you know that you were loved and was loved greatly, by a great many, in return. In lieu of flowers, please vote for Biden in the upcoming election.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Miss you mama
