Barbara L. Shaughnessy, 84, of Windsor, beloved wife for 48 years of the late John "Jack" F. Shaughnessy, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in Manchester. Born in State College, PA on January 26, 1935, daughter of the late Bruce and Edna (Cole) Horner, she was raised in State College and was a graduate of State College High School. After graduation, Barbara continued her education and trained to be a hairdresser. After marrying her husband, the young couple moved to California for a brief time before relocating to Connecticut for Jack's work and settling in Windsor in 1966. Barbara stayed home to raise her son and daughter and later worked at Hallmark and Arthur Drug in Windsor. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross stitch, cooking for her family and friends, and entertaining at her home. Proud of her and her husband's Irish heritage, Barbara and Jack were well known for their annual St. Patrick's Day parties where they invited all of their family, friends, and neighbors every year. Barbara was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Windsor for over 50 years where she sang in the choir, was a member of the United Methodist Women's, and several other organizations within the life of the church. She leaves a son, Michael J. Shaughnessy of West Hartford; a daughter, Colleen Shaughnessy of Windsor; four grandchildren, Brett and Michael Baker both of Windsor and Sophia and Jackson Shaughnessy both of West Hartford; a sister, Nancy Bennett and her husband James; and a brother, Tom Horner all of Pennsylvania. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ellen Houk. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 12-1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 10 a.m., at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, East St., Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary