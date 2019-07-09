Barbara Lee (Brenneman) Thompson, of Gainesville, Virginia, wife of Herbert D. Thompson, Jr., passed away on July 4, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eileen Brenneman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert L. Brenneman, Jr. She resided in Farmington, CT for 44 years before moving to Gainesville, VA in 2012. A life-long educator, she received degrees from Hillsdale College and Central Connecticut State University. She began her teaching career at Trask Elementary School in Plainville, CT, where she taught for 14 years. She also taught at Lake Garda Elementary School in Burlington, CT for 17 years. Barbara was an involved member of the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 1652 in Farmington, CT. She was also involved in many community and volunteer activities, including the Farmington Junior Women's Club, Village Co-operative Nursery, Pi Beta Phi Hartford Alumnae Club, and the Meals-on-Wheels Program. As a certified SCUBA diver, she enjoyed the warm waters of Bermuda and the cold waters of New England. Barbara enjoyed cooking, playing the slots and golfing. Hand & Foot, Bunco and Mahjong were her favorite games. Barbara's warm nature made her a friend to all, and she will be deeply missed by her devoted family and her many close friends. Besides her loving husband of 44 years, Herb, she will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sally, and her husband, Chris Pencikowski, of Arlington, VA, and her two grandchildren, Lucas and Willa. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, VA. There will be a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019