Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Barbara L. Wheeler


1927 - 2019
Barbara L. Wheeler Obituary
Barbara L. Wheeler, 92, passed away peacefully on December 5th 2019 in Newington, CT. Born on January 5th 1927 to parents Charles and Ethel "Terry" Wilmot. A longtime resident of Rocky Hill, CT, Babs spent her early nursing years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard U.S.S. Consolation where she met her husband, Don. She spent many years helping others as a nurse for the American Red Cross and in area convalescent homes. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Walter Donald Wheeler and her sister Helen. She is survived by her three sons: Anthony, Timothy and Todd Wheeler who will carry on her memory. Burial will be at a later date at the family's convenience. Please share expressions of condolences, memories or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
