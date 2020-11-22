Barbara Reuben Levin, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born to David and Sadye Reuben in Hartford, Connecticut, she attended Weaver and Hall High schools, earned a bachelors degree in international relations at Brown University, a masters degree in art at Wesleyan University, and studied at University of Hartford Art School. Barbara was physically and intellectually engaged, fun to talk to, generous, an active, caring listener, and a keen observer of people and the natural world. Her family meant the world to her; painting was her passion; daily four-mile walks to and from West Hartford Center centered her. Barbara leaves her most devoted husband of 67 years, Ira, and three daughters, Nancy of San Francisco, Jane and husband Robert Rifkin of Belmont, Massachusetts, Jacqueline of West Hartford, and son-in-law Jeffrey Renert. She was predeceased by her daughter Susan Levin Renert and her brother, Howard Reuben. She also leaves treasured grandchildren Sarah and Benjamin Renert, Leah Renert Beck and husband Scott Beck, and Emily, Sally, and Julia Rifkin. Barbara met Ira at his high school prom, and they married in 1953. The couple settled in West Hartford, where they raised their four daughters. Barbara and Ira remained devoted to each other through joyous and tragic times. They had a wonderful group of friends and traveled widely. Ira expressed his deep love for Barbara in recent years, tirelessly caring for her, emotionally and physically, as the quality of her life declined. As a young mother, Barbara pursued art instruction and found a mentor in Paul Zimmerman. An accomplished artist, she painted through direct observation and her fine sketches, mostly landscapes and other natural beauty. Barbara won juried prizes and awards throughout her career, and her work lives in individual, museum, and corporate collections. She was active in the Connecticut Watercolor Society, and in an artists' critique group in Greater Hartford. Barbara's home and personal style reflected her appreciation of contemporary art and design. Her aesthetic sensibilities are evident also in her children and grandchildren, who are talented designers, painters and photographers. Barbara was happiest on her idyllic back porch, where she read the New York Times and Hartford Courant daily. There, she spoke with Ira about matters of the day, and they made decisions as one. She loved speaking with her sons-in-law to learn more about their work and interests, and with her grandchildren to hear about their triumphs and struggles, and to talk about art, social issues, and politics. She joined the New Yorker readers group at the West Hartford Public Library, heroically reading the entire magazine, for the weekly cover-to-cover discussions. Barbara leaves a depth of grief in the hearts of those who loved her. She was a sensitive human being who leaves a beautiful legacy for her family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ira and Barbara Levin Fund at The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, Connecticut 06117.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store