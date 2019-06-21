Barbara L. "Bobbie" Carpenter, 95, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, passed on to her eternal resting place June 18, 2019 at her residence in Murrells Inlet, SC. She is survived by her loving husband, William F. Carpenter, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army, Retired, her children Janice (Damase) Cyr, Donald, Randall and his wife Trina, and family members Patricia and Laura. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy. "GiGi" took great joy in her 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was the classic homemaker, devoted to her husband of 73 years and recently enjoyed the celebration of her anniversary on June 15, 2019. She was born in Hartford, CT in 1923, daughter of the late Frederick and Ida (Klatte) Links. Bobbie and Bill retired to Myrtle Beach, SC in 2001. Prior to their retirement she supported Bill in his many positions in many divisions with the Connecticut Free Masons. She will always be remembered for the wonderful ladies tour she organized to the in MA. She was truly a positive light in our world. Many will remember her for her kind heart, sense of humor and unforgettable laugh. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary